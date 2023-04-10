China renaming in Arunachal churlish

It is unfortunate that at a time when India-China relations are already deeply troubled over the continuing military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Beijing seems bent on provoking India. On April 2, the Chinese government announced a list of what it calls “standardised names” for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. By giving Indian places new names with Chinese, Tibetan and Pinyin characters, China appears to be aiming at strengthening its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which it says is part of southern Tibet. India’s Ministry of External Affairs shot back in response that “invented names will not alter” the fact that these places are an integral part of India. This is not the first time that China is trying to rename places in Arunachal. It issued similar lists in April 2017 and December 2022.

DH Deciphers | China, India and renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

The April 2017 list was released days after the Dalai Lama completed a high-profile visit to Arunachal. Obviously. Beijing was perhaps hoping to ‘teach India a lesson’ by reeling out Chinese names for Indian places. The second list came days ahead of a controversial Chinese border law coming into effect. The border law is widely seen in Delhi as part of the Chinese strategy to assert control in disputed areas. The Sinification of Indian place names is part of that strategy.

So what underlies China’s third list of Indian place names? It could be to express displeasure over India’s holding of a recent G-20 meeting at Itanagar in Arunachal, which China boycotted. Incidentally, one of the places that figured in the latest list is located near Itanagar. A major India-US air exercise is scheduled to begin in West Bengal on April 10. China could be expressing its ire against this as well. Whatever the underlying motivation, provocative moves are unhelpful. Meanwhile, India and China appear to be engaged in tit-for-tat moves to deny visas to each other’s journalists. Last week, China ‘froze’ the visas of two Indian journalists stationed in Beijing. The Chinese government attributed its decision to India’s curtailing or cancelling of visas for Chinese journalists.

Bilateral relations have been tense for almost three years now. Easing tension requires more diplomatic and people-to-people engagement between the two sides. To settle the border conflict, the two sides should be putting in more robust efforts to understand perceptions, not just the official line of the other side, but also the views of the public. Denial of visas to journalists will shut down this important means of building understanding between the two countries.