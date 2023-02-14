China’s Aksai Chin rail plan worrying

China’s plan to expand its rail network in Tibet from the current 1,400 km to 4,000 km has serious implications for India’s national security. Stretches of rail lines will run close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which means that Chinese trains carrying thousands of troops can be deployed swiftly right up to the disputed India-China border. This will give the People’s Liberation Army a big advantage in the event of war as India does not have overland connectivity infrastructure on its side of the border.

Of particular concern to India is the planned railway line linking Xinjiang with Tibet. This line will run through the disputed Aksai Chin region and alongside the LAC in Ladakh, where the two armies have been locked in a tense standoff for more than two-and-a-half years now. The Chinese occupation of Aksai Chin began with the building of a highway through this region in the 1950s. It took this stealthy intrusion into Indian territory further in the 1962 war when it took control of Aksai Chin, and in the decades since has consolidated its occupation through rapid infrastructure building and deployment of troops. Last year, China announced plans to build a second highway through Aksai Chin. The planned railway through the region will be a big leap forward in China’s efforts to beef up its borders and cement control over Indian territory under its occupation.

China’s rail network in the Himalayas has expanded rapidly. Railway lines now run up to Shigatse near Sikkim and Nyingchi near Arunachal. China says its rail connectivity is to boost the economic development of Tibet’s border areas. However, their military potential is evident. Nyingchi, which is 16 km north of the LAC in Arunachal, is the headquarters of the PLA’s 52nd and 53rd Mountain Infantry Brigades.

India is building roads close to the LAC. But there are no railway lines running to the border currently nor is any under construction. In the eastern sector, the government has announced plans to build rail lines, but these are just proposals. It will be a long time before construction even begins. Meanwhile, the government has not even begun thinking about rail lines in the western sector. Even if India and China do not go to war and China does not use the trains to deploy troops to the LAC, its railway infrastructure will come in handy for trans-Himalayan trade when that begins. While China will bring trainloads of goods to the Indian border, India will be able to haul up just truckloads. Should India respond road for road, rail line for the rail line, or should it seek to restrain China’s infrastructure build-up in the Himalayas? New Delhi must think.