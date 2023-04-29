China seeks to seal gains. India can’t let it

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference in New Delhi as well as the 18th meeting between the military commanders of the two sides that preceded it underscore the difference in approach of New Delhi and Beijing towards the border stand-off. Li claimed that the situation along the LAC is “stable overall.” But that’s not how India, at the receiving end of Chinese aggression and continued military pressure along the border, sees the situation. Quoting Singh, the Defence Ministry has said that China has eroded the entire basis of bilateral ties between the two countries by violating agreements. Last month, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar drew attention to the “very fragile” and “quite dangerous” situation at the border. China wants India to set aside the border issue and act with a business-as-usual approach with Beijing. It also wants India not to move closer to the US, which it sees as aimed at constraining China’s rise. India cannot accept any of these propositions.

There was no breakthrough in the 18th round of border talks. The Chinese are unwilling to discuss disengagement from Demchok and Depsang regions in Ladakh. Moreover, Beijing wants India to agree to No Patrol Zones along the entire LAC. Under Chinese insistence, India has already allowed the creation of buffer zones at Galwan, Pangong Tso, Hot Springs and Gogra, in the process losing access to some patrol points. India cannot agree to the creation of any more buffer zones or No Patrol Zones. The buffer zones created in Ladakh are based not on the LAC that existed pre-April 2020 but on the situation after the Chinese ingress into Indian territory. Thus, in effect, the Chinese have pushed back the LAC further into the Indian side at these points.

China’s claim now that all is well at the LAC is a ploy to cement its gains since April 2020. It is also meant to convey that there is nothing more to discuss about the situation along the LAC. Having made gains, it expects India to simply accept it as the new normal. India must not fall into this trap. The Indian government may be keen to ensure that the upcoming SCO and G20 summits are successful and it would therefore like Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend them. But that should be no reason to placate Beijing. New Delhi must stick to its bottom line – a restoration of status quo ante pre-April 2020 at the minimum. The burden of Xi Jinping attending the SCO or G-20 summits must be on him, not on India.