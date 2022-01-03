Choking NGOs won’t do any good

The government has in the last few years made it increasingly difficult for non-government organisations (NGOs) to operate in the country and it has consistently made this clear with its statements, policies and actions. The denial of registration for a number of NGOs under the Foreign Currency Regulation Act (FCRA) and rejection of their request for renewal recently was part of that policy. FCRA registration is a mandatory requirement for receiving foreign funds, and the government has used provisions of the law, which were recently made more stringent, to choke these organisations. The country has over 22,000 NGOs with FCRA registrations, and many of them did not apply for renewal of registration. The validity of registrations, set to expire on December 31, was extended till March 31, but 179 NGOs whose registration was rejected after scrutiny and others that did not apply for renewal will cease to exist now.

The government had refused registration for the Kolkata-based Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, recently. Others that lost their registration include Oxfam India, Common Cause, Leprosy Mission and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Many of these organisations have been doing commendable work in many areas to help and support people, especially poor and destitute people and socially oppressed and underprivileged individuals and communities. The work done by the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and other parts of the country to help the poor and the homeless, people with special needs, and the sick and the elderly is well-known. It has rendered yeoman service even after the death of Mother Teresa and is doing excellent work in many other countries.

Also read: Over 6,000 organisations including Oxfam India denied FCRA licence

The government has not clearly stated why it refused to renew the registration of the Missionaries of Charity. The Union Home Ministry has said that its decision was based on “adverse reports’’, but has not clarified what these reports are. The working of the charity organisation has remained above board and it has not attracted any adverse financial notice till now. Being a credible and reputed charitable institution, it has received financial contributions from everywhere, including foreign funds. But it has been targeted in the past, obviously for being a Christian organisation in name. The mission has, however, not discriminated against any person in its work and helped needy people of all persuasions. To target such an organisation for adverse actions and to try to choke it is wrong. The vengeful and hostile actions against other organisations are also equally wrong. NGOs work in areas where the government hardly reaches. It is unfortunate that they are not allowed to work. The government’s arguments and actions against them have looked arbitrary and prejudiced, and have not been convincing.

Watch latest videos by DH here: