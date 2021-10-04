Come clean on PM CARES Fund

The government has persisted with its stonewalling responses to queries about the PM CARES Fund, set up last year purportedly to finance activities related to Covid-19 relief. Last week, it told the Delhi High Court that it was not bound to answer questions about it because it is not a fund controlled by the Government of India and it’s not a public authority, but a charitable trust. The government’s submission, made by P K Srivastava, a PMO official, was in response to a petition that sought declaration of the fund as a ‘State’ fund under the provisions of the Constitution, and a public authority, so that it comes under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The government said it is not bound to disclose third-party information under the RTI Act “irrespective of whether the trust is a State or any authority under the Constitution and whether it is a public authority under the RTI.”

The government’s position is wrong on many grounds and is against the norms of transparency and accountability that should guide its functioning. In the first place, the need for constituting such a fund is not clear when the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) existed and their funds were specifically meant for the purpose claimed for setting up the new fund. Its constitution was announced by the Prime Minister and he appealed for contributions from the public for the fund. The PM is its ex officio chairman and three senior cabinet ministers are ex officio members. The PMO operates the fund, it functions with the official symbols of the nation and uses the Government of India’s website. Government and private sector employees have donated one day’s salary to it. Donations to it have been made eligible for concessions under the Income Tax Act and qualify to be considered as corporate social responsibility expenditure.

When the government is so involved in the creation and working of such a fund, it is a bit rich to contend that it has nothing to do with it and that it is not a public authority. Thousands of crores of rupees of public money have gone into it and its income and expenditure need to be under public scrutiny. The argument that the fund cannot be subjected to audit by the CAG or to public scrutiny under the RTI is wrong in these circumstances. It is functioning virtually as a part of the government, and the PM and the ministers are involved in it, not in their personal capacity. So, it does not make sense to claim that it is not an entity that is answerable to the public under the RTI Act.