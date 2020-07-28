Contempt law is anachronism, must go

The Supreme Court has not enhanced its prestige and authority by issuing contempt of court notices, suo motu, against lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan for his two social media tweets last month. Courts can invoke their contempt powers if a person by speech or by other means scandalises them, lowers their authority or interferes with judicial proceedings or administration of justice. In one tweet, Bhushan had written about the ‘’role of the Supreme Court’’ in the “destruction’’ of democracy in the last six years and about the “role of the last four CJIs’’ in it. In the other tweet, referring to a picture of CJI S A Bobde sitting on a Harley-Davidson bike, which had appeared in the media, Bhushan had raised a question about the CJI riding a bike without a helmet and a mask while “he keeps the SC in lockdown mode.”

By getting offended by some social media posts, the highest court has shown itself as too touchy and sensitive. It is surprising that the court considered the matter important enough to attend to when its normal functioning has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and many important cases are waiting to be heard and decided. It would only have reinforced the status and prestige of the court if it had in its wisdom ignored the comments. No-one judges the Supreme Court by the opinions of lawyers or others, but by the court’s pronouncements and orders, its efficiency and the conduct of its judges. Judges are, in fact, known for reticence and refusal to respond to criticism. Bhushan is a senior lawyer who has espoused many public causes and has functioned as amicus curiae of the court, and his comments, even if they were critical, could have been accepted with tolerance.

The contempt of court law has been scrapped or toned down in many countries, including the UK from where it came to India. Courts have tended to take a liberal, magnanimous view of contempt in recent times and has been restrained in using the law. In India also, the Supreme Court has taken a lenient view in many cases involving alleged contempt. Any criticism of the court, judges or judgements should not be considered as contempt. The Supreme Court has through many judgements expanded the scope of freedom of expression, and the trend in most democratic societies is to give it more importance than ideas like contempt which have the effect of curbing free speech. India’s contempt of court provisions need to be more clearly and narrowly defined, too, if at all they should continue on the statute book.