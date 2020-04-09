Coronavirus: Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

It is imperative that members of the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ), who participated in the March 13-15 mass event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, present themselves before health authorities immediately. Several state governments have issued orders to the TJ event participants to identify themselves and undergo screening for coronavirus infection. Their failure to do so could result in grave charges being brought against them and severe punishment. Several of them have already tested positive for coronavirus and are receiving medical treatment. Others are in quarantine facilities. It is worrying that several participants seem to have gone into hiding after the event. Maulana Ameer Saad Kadhalvi, the TJ chief, had himself remained elusive till earlier this week. He has been traced now and although his lawyer claims he was self-quarantining, the responsible thing to do would have been to inform authorities of his location. Of particular concern are those TJ members who moved to various parts of the country after the Delhi event. Police are trying to trace them but have not been able to locate all of them.

Ignorance and fear could be driving many TJ members to hide. Many of them have grown up believing that faith alone is enough to protect them from disease and do not see a need to seek modern medical treatment. Others fear that if they identify themselves, they will be subjected to social ostracism and harassment by police. Their fears are not without basis. Still, this is not reason enough for them to be in hiding. Many of them may be infected and need treatment, for their own sake and that of those sheltering them. At a time when India and the world are battling a serious crisis, irresponsible conduct is unacceptable. There have been reports of TJ members misbehaving in hospitals. If these reports are true, then such behaviour must immediately stop. However, it must also be noted that some of these reports have been found to be untrue. Authorities of AIIMS Raipur, for instance, have said that reports of such behaviour by TJ members at that hospital are false. Such rumours are clearly aimed at maligning TJ members and Muslims in general. This must stop as well.

Many in the Muslim community are upset with the irresponsible conduct of some TJ members. Several Islamic scholars are urging those in hiding to identify themselves and seek treatment. Community leaders should reach out to TJ members and those sheltering them and prevail on them to present themselves before authorities. The larger fight against coronavirus depends on their responsible conduct.