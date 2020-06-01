Coronavirus: Unlock 1 welcome, but with precautions

It was expected that the focus of the fifth phase of the national lockdown starting on Monday would be more on reopening the economy and so it has appropriately been named Unlock 1. The severe restrictions imposed on life and business have badly hurt, and there is a case for a gradual return, though normalcy is still far away. All segments of the economy have been affected, and the weakest sections were the worst hit. The nine-weeks-long lockdown may have achieved some of its aims like slowing down the spread of the virus and giving the authorities time to put in place the facilities needed to deal with its spread and likely surge. So, continuation of the lockdown may not have been of much use, and the effort now should be to revive the lives of the people and the economy, within the framework of the fight against the virus.

Restrictions on movement of people during the day have mostly been removed. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, rigorous lockdown restrictions will continue only in containment zones. However, states can identify buffer zones outside containment zones and restrictions which are considered necessary by the district authorities may be imposed there. Religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls, etc., may open soon, though this can vary from state to state. Inter-state movement of people and goods has been allowed without requiring permission from authorities, but states have been given the freedom to impose restrictions if they find that necessary. The reopening of schools and colleges may have to wait for some more time. In fact, the reopening of all places where large congregations can take place will have to be done with some caution. Since most infections have been found in a few states and cities, the strategy is to concentrate on those areas and allow the rest of the country to take a respite.

States have been given more leeway to decide on reductions and concessions, depending on their situation, and this is sensible. But the nationwide vigil should not be lowered because the peaking of infections is yet to take place. The disease should be prevented from spreading to more geographical areas, especially the villages. The protocols for prevention of Covid-19, like social distancing and wearing of masks, should be strictly followed and governments should make efforts to implement them. At the same time governments should ensure that those who have been most affected by the lockdown are extended financial and other support.