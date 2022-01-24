‘Correcting’ history to suit one’s own politics

The run-up to the Republic Day has seen a flurry of “corrections” of history, and additions and deletions, in the form of images, statues and even music. There are also public declarations of the need and intent to “correct the mistakes” of historical narratives about events and personalities. A hologram of Subhas Chandra Bose has come up at India Gate, to be replaced by a granite statue in due course. The iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti there has been put out and shifted to the National War Memorial. Gandhiji’s favourite hymn ‘Abide with me’ has been dropped from the Beating the Retreat ceremony. Every one of these actions has a separate explanation that seeks to rationalise it but does not convince. They sound more like excuses in service of partisan politics than actions that promote any right and national cause. Separately and collectively, they actually seek to misrepresent and misinterpret the past.

The nation has always considered Bose an eminent freedom fighter alongside Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and others. His INA campaign has always been proudly considered a part of the country’s freedom struggle. But the Sangh Parivar, which chose not to play any role in the freedom struggle, has tried to create a new narrative about it and co-opt leaders like Patel and Bose at the expense of others. It has not only promoted some parts of the freedom struggle and some leaders but tried to understate and denigrate others like Nehru. The installation of the Bose statue is a part of that campaign. Nehru is demonised because he articulated an idea of India that the Sangh Parivar rejects and because his descendants are still associated with the Congress. Gandhi is being handled with greater caution because he is at a higher pedestal in the nation’s mind. But he is attacked by the fringe without serious objections from the mainstream, and his legacy is being chipped away. The dropping of a hymn dear to him from an important ceremony is a sign.

The problem with the Amar Jawan Jyoti may have been that it was set up on the initiative of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to commemorate those who laid down their lives in 1971 in the war with Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh. The arguments that its being placed at the India Gate reminded the country of its colonial past, that all official functions to honour the nation’s soldiers are held at the National War Memorial, or that the flame has only been shifted are only lame arguments. The truth is that another memorial of history has been erased. The Prime Minister has said that his government is correcting mistakes, but those are corrections that suit his politics and interests.