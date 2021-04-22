Covid-19 vaccination: Good strategy, address issues

The government has done well to liberalise its vaccine strategy by announcing that all citizens above the age of 18 will be eligible for the jab from May 1. The fast spreading second wave of the pandemic and pressure from the public and many experts may have persuaded the government to further expand recipient eligibility. It had only recently unwisely announced that the vaccine would only be available to those who need it and not to those who want it. Most people have become needy in just a few days. From next month, vaccine manufacturers will also be free to supply 50% of the doses to states and in the open market. The government has approved a payment of Rs 4,500 crore to two domestic vaccine manufacturers to help them to step up their production capacity. It also proposes to waive 10% customs duty levied on imported vaccines.

While the decisions are welcome, major problems are likely to arise in the implementation of the new regime. It will be a big challenge to ramp up the vaccine supplies by May 1 or even in the next few weeks to meet the increased demand. About 130 million doses are needed a month to inoculate the frontline workers and the 45 plus age group in the next three months. The domestic production capacity is only 80 million doses. Much more supplies will be needed with the addition of the 18-45 age group as beneficiaries. The gap will have to be covered by foreign vaccines. The Russian Sputnik-V vaccine has been given the green signal but it is not known how much of it will be produced. Even if regulatory norms are eased for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, these companies may not be able to make any large supplies because of existing commitments.

There will also be pricing and procedural issues. Those in the 18-45 age group will have to pay for the vaccines. Since they will be priced much higher than now, many people will not be able to afford them, unless the state governments subsidise them. Most states may not be in a position to do so. It is also not clear how much each state can get or procure from the manufacturers and whether they should negotiate with the producers for the supplies. The norms for allocation of vaccines by the Centre to the states are also not known. The logistics of suddenly expanding vaccination coverage to about 95 crore of people may be forbidding, with serious infrastructural and other difficulties. But the plan for expanded vaccine coverage should be pushed through in earnest, and the problems of implementation should be addressed as they crop up. Maximum coverage should remain the motto.