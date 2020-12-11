Covid-19 vaccine: No compromises should be made

After waiting for vaccines against Covid-19 for many months, some of them have become a near reality and others are close to being so. Vaccinations have started, though on a limited scale, and one of the front-runners in the vaccine race, the Pfizer vaccine developed in the US, has already been put into action. Pfizer has applied for permission for emergency use of the vaccine from the Indian regulatory authority, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGA). As have the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, and the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The Pfizer vaccine has got approval from the UK regulator. Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for vaccines is not a common practice.

Vaccines usually take years to be researched, developed and tested. Since Covid-19 vaccines are being developed in a matter of months, they need to be examined by regulatory authorities even more closely than usual for both their effectiveness and likely side effects for all categories of people. The DCGA has done well to seek more data on the clinical trials carried out so far from the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. The SII has been told to provide updated safety data, data from trials held in India and the UK, and the outcome of the UK regulator’s assessment. Bharat Biotech has been told to present safety and efficacy data from its ongoing trials. Many vaccines are being developed the world over on various platforms using various techniques. Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have published data on the efficacy and safety levels of their vaccines, but it has been noted that some of the data need more clarity. The demands for such clarifications are related to the age groups and categories of people on whom trials were conducted and the effectiveness of the vaccine in various groups.

Therefore, caution is the watchword in dealing with requests for EAU. Though some countries like the US and the UK have provisions for it in their regulatory scheme, there is no clear provision for it in India and thus there is a need for special care. The regulator should not only be completely satisfied with all aspects of safety and efficacy but should also ensure that the relevant data is available in the public domain for scrutiny. No compromises should be made. Transparency is essential for creating public confidence which is required for the success of the vaccination project. Though most people are waiting for a vaccine, there is some vaccine hesitancy among sections of people. Any slip-up or lapse in any respect is likely to lead to serious setbacks.