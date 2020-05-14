COVID-19: Welcome measures for the poor

The second tranche of relief announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a mixture of government schemes that already exist, extension of some of them to more sections of people or by some more months, and a set of new proposals which have been specifically designed. The reliefs are directed at the sections which were most badly hit by the national lockdown which is still continuing. Migrant workers, farmers, traders and street vendors and the urban poor were the worst-hit as they lost their livelihood and are still uncertain when they would get back to their lives. The new package brings some succour to them in cash or kind, by way of subsidies or concessions or by new administrative arrangements and programmes.

Migrant workers who do not have ration cards will get 5 kg of rice or wheat and one kg of pulses free for the next two months and can register to work under the MNREGA in the states where they are now. This may provide some immediate relief, and the plan to start a rental housing scheme for them on a PPP model should take care of accommodation problems which most of them face in the cities where they work, although not immediately. National portability of welfare benefits, which is expected to be completed in a few months, will provide food security to the migrants and families even when they are on the move. All these are basic needs which the migrants should have been provided much earlier. The promises and the plans should be pursued vigorously, and the workers who need food and work should get them immediately. It should be ensured that the state governments implement the relief plans efficiently. This may not be easy in states where the administrative machinery and the support systems are weak, but the Centre will have to prod them to take prompt action.

Farmers, traders, street vendors, tribals and those who belong to low-income groups will get financial aid through kisan credit cards, sops, credit or housing loans and all these are on liberal terms. Sections like fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will be given the kisan credit card facilities. All of them belong to the weakest sections of society and the relief package has been tailored to their particular needs and circumstances. Digital facilities make transmission of relief easy but there are bound to be difficulties with the data on beneficiaries. All in all, some good intentions have been packaged, but delivery is the key to success.