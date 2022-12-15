Covid: Don’t slack off on vaccination

There is general agreement that the worst of the Covid pandemic is behind us. There are only a few active cases in the country and new infections are few. Life is back on track for people. They have started going to shops and malls and are travelling. Offices and restaurants are working, and motor traffic is back on the roads. The virus seems to have lost its sting and most people are thought to have acquired some level of immunity to withstand infection. This is mainly because of the mass vaccination programme since early 2021. The programme saw over 200 crore doses of vaccines distributed in the country. Over two-thirds of citizens have been fully vaccinated and about three-fourths have received at least one dose, and many have taken a third, booster dose. But experience should tell us that there should not be any complacency. This may be the time to go back to the vaccination programme, including administering a fourth dose, at least for the most vulnerable sections of the population.

In the last two weeks, Covid-related hospitalisations have increased by 30 per cent in the US. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised a fourth shot to those aged 50 and above and for immuno-compromised sections. Some other countries have started administering the fourth dose to their citizens. The UK is offering it to those above 50. Different countries have different strategies. France and Germany are offering it to those over 60, Australia is advising those between 30 and 49 to take the dose if they wish to. Opinion is divided over the need for, and efficacy of, a fourth dose. But considering that it is the only medical shield against the virus, it should be kept on the front lines of defence.

In India, there is the need to cover the gaps in the implementation of the vaccination scheme. Just about 68 per cent of the country’s eligible population has been fully covered by vaccination, and less than 25 per cent have availed of the booster dose. Only 40 per cent of senior citizens have gone in for the booster dose. This does not amount to a safe level of vaccination in case of a resurgence of the virus. Such resurgence cannot be ruled out as the situation in China and other countries show. There are reports about the discovery of a new Omicron variant. The alert against Covid should not be dropped now. The vaccination programme should be revived, filling the gaps and offering a fourth dose to those who need it. Companies that have stopped vaccine production should be incentivised to restart it. There should be no complacency because the situation is still not completely normal.