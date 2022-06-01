Deal firmly with Punjab’s gang culture

The murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala is yet another sign of the persistence of the gangster culture in Punjab. The state has seen killings by gangs and gang wars for a long time. Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh was murdered last month, and the police blamed the turf war between gangs for the killing. The police have attributed Moosewala’s killing also to rivalry between two gangs and claimed that it was in retaliation for the 2021 murder of a Youth Akali Dal leader. Gangsters have killed each other and have been killed by the police. As many as 70 gangs with over 500 members are reportedly active in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set up a dedicated police unit some weeks ago to bring the gangs under control.

The gangster culture grew in Punjab after the waning of the Khalistan movement. It got mixed up with drugs and politics to create a dangerous cocktail. Social media was widely used to promote and glorify the gun culture and many youngsters got attracted to it. Sidhu Moosewala, who was an icon for the youth, also glorified gun culture in his songs. He himself succumbed to it. He had faced extortion demands and threats from gangsters, as many other popular singers and artistes have. It should also be noted that a Canada-based member of a gang has assumed responsibility for his killing. But the AAP government cannot escape responsibility for it because it was the day after his security was withdrawn that he was gunned down. The Mann government withdrew or pruned the security of 424 persons, and advertised that decision. There were intelligence reports about threats to Moosewala. It also so happened that he was not wearing his bullet-proof jacket when he was shot. The government has ordered a probe and that should throw more light on the events.

According to reports many singers and actors have given protection money to gangsters in the last two months as the security situation has deteriorated in the state. That does not show the Mann government in a good light. It should act quickly and more effectively on issues of law and order. In Punjab, these are not just matters of law and order because the state shares an international border with Pakistan and has a history of unrest and violence. There have been attempts to revive the Khalistan movement and some recent events which are thought to be linked with them do not augur well for the state. The AAP, its governments and leaders have been accused of being soft on national security issues. They should not give cause for such charges. Punjab’s hard-won peace is important for the state and the country.