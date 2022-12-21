Declare Bengaluru’s ‘metro’ status

There are 23 metros in India, going by the 74th Amendment to the Constitution which defined a metropolitan city as an area having a population of one million or more. But archaic Income Tax rules recognise only New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as metros where an individual can claim up to 50 per cent deduction on their taxable income in respect of their House Rent Allowance (HRA). Those in other cities are entitled to a 40 per cent deduction. The metros, as per the 1992 Amendment, are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, the National Capital Region, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam. This arbitrary policy of the Income Tax department was recently flagged in the Lok Sabha by Bengaluru (South) MP Tejaswi Surya, who pointed out that those in the other metros were discriminated against for no fault of theirs.

With spiralling costs of living, the tax component of income is a major burden for individuals, significantly reducing their disposable income. This is more pronounced in the case of metros like Bengaluru, which is ranked as one of world’s fastest growing cities. The cost of living too is among the highest in the country, with house rentals, school fees, medical expenses, entertainment and local transport, among others, leaving a gaping hole in the middle class’ pocket. While the pandemic saw a large number of people move to their hometowns leading to a fall in demand for tenanted property, the return of the workforce has increased the pressure on accommodation, consequently leading to high rentals. Bengaluru, the silicon capital and start-up hub of India, has a huge army of the salaried class, which for the most part is diligent and honest in paying taxes but which has been most impacted by this unfair policy for long. Bengaluru also contributes the highest revenue to the exchequer of Karnataka, which is among the states with the highest economic growth and which, in turn, contributes a significant portion of the tax revenues collected by the national exchequer. Therefore, the central government must declare Bengaluru’s metro status and ensure that Bengalureans obtain the well-deserved benefits of higher HRA allowances and tax deductions on them, as well as higher dearness allowance (DA) and other benefits that they are being presently denied.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman should pay heed to Surya’s appeal and ensure that the people of all metros are treated equally, considering that the ground realities have significantly changed between now and when the tax laws were framed. The move will benefit millions of middle-class families. The rules, as they stand today, are discriminatory and actually penalise hardworking people who are fuelling the country’s economic growth.