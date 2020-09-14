Delhi riots: Victims are culprits, critics conspirators

What is common between CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand and film-maker Rahul Roy is that they are critics of the Narendra Modi government and have opposed many of its decisions and policies, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

What is also common between them is that they are named as accused or co-conspirators in a supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the probe into the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February.

The police claim that the names occur only in a disclosure statement which is not admissible as evidence in a court of law. But the possibility of it forming the basis for legal action in future cannot entirely be ruled out. The original charge sheet was against three anti-CAA protesters who had staged a sit-in, and the secondary charge sheet, citing disclosure statements of two of them, says they were directed by Ghosh, Apoorvanand and Roy to stage protests.

But the two have written on some pages of the statement that they refused to sign on them. Yechury and Yadav figure in the statements of the third accused for “provoking and mobilising crowds.’’

The denials by the police of any mala fide intentions are not convincing, in view of the bad and biased record of Delhi Police in handling the riots and investigating them. The police had, from the time the riots happened, faced the charge that it was shielding the rioters, not protecting the victims, most of whom were Muslims. The investigations later were more directed against the victims.

From the beginning, the attempt was to make out that the riots were a part of the anti-CAA protests and caused by them. The appearance of the names of the government’s critics in documents connected with the riots can only be considered as part of that narrative.

The main charge against Delhi Police is that victims of the riots are being turned into culprits and critics of the government are sought to be involved in cases as conspirators and instigators. One charge sheet said that the accused tried to malign the image of the government. That can be no crime. At the same time, those who are known to have actually incited and instigated the riots, like the BJP leaders who made communal and provocative speeches, are allowed to go scot-free.

A letter written by the country’s celebrated former police officer Julio Ribeiro to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has pointed this out. It needs to be emphasised again that the police should not act like the government's political arm but stick to the rule of law.