Deposit protection bill, a welcome move

The Union cabinet has done well to clear the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, 2021, which provides for enhanced protection for bank deposits in case of failure of a bank. The bill has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha. If it becomes law, depositors will be able to withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh in 90 days after the Reserve Bank of India imposes curbs on banks on detection of irregularities. The government had increased the deposit cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh last year. The Rs 1 lakh limit was in existence since 1993. The case for increasing the cover and ensuring that depositors get the benefit early and in time became strong after the collapse of some banks in the recent past. The latest failures were of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and the Lakshmi Vilas Bank. After restrictions were imposed on withdrawals from these banks, long queues of depositors were seen trying to withdraw their money. The wait continued for days. Many have still not got their money.

The change in the law will help most of the depositors in the country because over 98% of all deposit accounts will be covered by it. The provision will not be applicable retrospectively but will cover cases in banks that are at present under moratorium. The deadline of 90 days for payment is important in this context. In the past, depositors have had to wait for many years for their claims to be settled. In most cases, the deposits would not have served the purpose for which the depositors kept them in the bank, and the money would have lost much of its value when they got it back. The new law provides for submission of claims by depositors within 45 days of the declaration of moratorium and review and settlement of the claim within the next 45 days.

While the measure will give relief to the victims of bank failures and some confidence to those who keep their money in banks, it is not enough. It is a step to soften the impact of a failure, but it is necessary to ensure that bank failures do not happen. The RBI needs to strengthen its regulatory oversight and prevent the collapse of banks. The reasons for such collapses are mostly fraud or failure to observe rules and regulations. Continuous and rigorous supervision by the regulator and timely action can avert such situations. Cooperative banks should receive greater attention because they are more prone to failure, and most of their depositors are from rural areas or from the less affluent sections of society. It is also necessary to link the insured deposit limit to inflation to protect their value.