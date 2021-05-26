Do not drag Tamil Nadu's temples into politics

The campaign to free temples in Tamil Nadu from government control, launched by self-proclaimed spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, is an attempt to use the emotive value attached to temples for political purposes. Jaggi Vasudev started his campaign in February, weeks before the state was to go in for Assembly elections, and in what seemed like opportunistic, perhaps even coordinated, action, the BJP included the demand in its election manifesto. The leaders of the campaign and its supporters claim that the temples are mismanaged and there is corruption in their administration. Many of the temples have large assets and properties and high income, and the charge is that these are not used for their upkeep and maintenance. The campaign wants the temples to be handed over to the devotees who, its leaders say, only have the right to administer them. The political nature of the campaign is clear from Jaggi Vasudev’s call before the election to the people to vote for only those who promised to hand over the temples to devotees.

But the facts about the management of temples do not support these claims and contentions but disprove them. There are 44,121 temples, including some Jain temples and several mutts, which are administered under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act by the government. Whenever there are complaints of irregularities there are provisions under the law to handle them. Who are the devotees and how are they to be identified if the management is to be transferred to them? What legal and administrative system will be put in place? Some temples are very rich and there will be more scope for corruption and mismanagement if they are handed over to individuals and private bodies. It is better that government continues to manage them but does so in a transparent and accountable manner.

The ruling DMK and the Tamil Nadu government have opposed the proposal and the state’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has called Jaggi Vasudev’s campaign a publicity stunt. The government has said that all records and documents relating to temples will be uploaded online. This will bring transparency to the management. Different states have different systems of temple management. The Tamil Nadu model has worked well in the state, and the demand for change could only have come from those who have political, financial or other motives. Temples are public institutions and private managements can harm them in many ways. Nepotism is not uncommon in privately-run temples. Power arising from the patronage of temples and the privileges associated with them could be put to political use. Temples are places of worship, and they should not be misused for politics. The country has suffered much from temple politics.