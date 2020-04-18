Does only the PM care and not CMs?

It is wrong that contributions made by companies to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in the states are not considered as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure, while those given to the central government’s newly set-up relief fund called the PM-CARES Fund qualify as such expenditure. The PM-CARES Fund was recently set up with the declared aim of raising funds from companies and others to finance the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19. The CMRF also is utlilised for the same purpose and state governments have called for contributions for this. All states are hard-pressed for funds as their income and revenues have been stretched badly. Many of them, including those ruled by the BJP, have complained that the Centre has not passed on to them funds which they should rightly have got. The CSR provision has the effect of discouraging donors from making contributions to state relief funds.

The Companies Act provides for certain categories of companies to set apart and utilise or donate a share of their profits for CSR activities. The existing provision is tilted in favour of the Centre, and companies will now contribute only to the central fund. The central government has said that the provision has existed from the time of the UPA government and it is only following it. Under Schedule VII of the Act, as amended in 2014, the 'eligible funds' include only the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and any other fund set up by the central government. This is only a technical and lame reason and the government could well amend the provision to make the CM’s relief fund also eligible for CSR contributions. The government has made contributions to state disaster management authorities eligible for CSR contributions but left out the CM’s relief fund. Several state governments have criticised the denial of CSR contributions to the CM’s fund. This has been cited as a violation of federal principles, especially when the areas where the CSR funds are to be used are within the purview of state governments.

The setting up of the PM-CARES Fund itself is contentious. The rationale for a new fund is not clear when the PM’s National Relief Fund exists. It is not clear under which law it has been created. There is a lack of transparency about it, and it does not have even a website. The name itself has been criticised as sentimentally loaded and chosen to project the Prime Minister as a caring person. While the government has not explained why this has been set up, it can even now make the necessary changes in law to enable CSR contributions to the CM’s relief fund.