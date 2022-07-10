Don’t let Sri Lanka tip over into anarchy

Events in Sri Lanka are moving at a breakneck pace, plunging the already beleaguered country into a spiralling crisis. On Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally bowed to the demand of the protesting masses for his resignation. He has agreed to step down on July 13. Even a week ago, Gotabaya’s grip over power seemed unshakeable, protected by the military and cemented by a Constitution that had given the presidency sweeping powers. However, all this proved useless against the fury of Sri Lankans who are enduring enormous hardships amid a fuel, food and foreign exchange crisis.

On Saturday, security forces were able to evacuate Gotabaya from his residence, but they could do little to stop the furious mob from storming and rampaging the President’s office and residence. Gotabaya had not hesitated to deploy the military and unleash thugs to crush the protests. However, it was the people who prevailed finally; they have literally driven him out of office, over two years after he was elected President on the support of Sinhalese Buddhist hardliners. His fall has been as spectacular as his rise. It should serve as a reminder to other authoritarian leaders. Their grip over power, however mighty it may seem, is not permanent and will crumble someday when pitted against the might of the people’s will.

Gotabaya’s resignation was the main demand of the protesters. However, his exit will not end the crisis. It only marks the end of one phase. On Saturday, mobs also burnt down the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Sri Lankan public ire is reserved not just for the Rajapaksas. It is aimed at anyone seen to be collaborating with them, indeed at all politicians. This is a dangerous situation as mass anger could soon be directed at all State institutions.

This could push Sri Lanka into a state of anarchy.

A truly inclusive national government that draws on all parties, as well as civil society activists and leaders, is what the country needs politically. But whether even this can salvage the situation is unclear. Even if various political actors sink their differences and work together, the economic crisis remains. Sri Lanka’s negotiations with the IMF have not helped so far, and the current instability could further dampen IMF’s interest in helping the country. It is important that governments, including India, step in with robust and unconditional food and other support. Hitherto, geopolitics has directed the world’s approach to Sri Lanka’s crisis. This can no longer be the approach. The Sri Lankan military is watching and waiting. It may be tempted to step in. That must be averted.