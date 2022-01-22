Don’t slack off on Covid testing now

There are mixed signals on the Covid front in the last few days. The country reported about 3.5 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, 12% higher than the previous day’s daily cases. There is a view that the pandemic is flattening in some areas, especially in Delhi and Mumbai. After the third wave started, there were occasional dips at the national level on some days. But the positivity rate has continued to rise, except in some pockets. The weekly positivity rate is above 16% for the nation. In Kerala, where testing is high, the positivity rate has gone past 40%. That should make it clear that the dip in the number of cases on some days may have been caused by a reduction in testing. Testing was declining for some time and a new set of guidelines issued by the ICMR recently may have further slowed it down. These guidelines had said that asymptomatic contacts of Covid-19 patients did not have to be tested. The number of tests in most places came down after this notification as it was felt that the benchmark for testing had been lowered for technical or other reasons.

But the Union health ministry has done well to reiterate that there should not be any laxity in testing. The health secretary has written to all states about this. But there is the need for more clarity on the matter because the letter has also endorsed the ICMR guidelines. It is not advisable to issue guidelines that are ambiguous and could be interpreted differently. As the letter stated, the basic objective of testing is early detection of infection, and this remains as valid in the case of Omicron as in the case of Delta.

Experts have said that the rates of hospitalisation and death should be the most important metrics to judge the impact of Omicron. But the high transmissibility of the variant can result in greater number of infections within a given time. Testing is an important tool to understand the incidence and trajectory of the disease. It helps in the identification of clusters and hotspots, which in turn help to set up containment zones and adopt other measures. All this will ensure reduction in mortality and morbidity. Testing now is only about 40% of what it was in the middle of last year but the caseload is about the same. That shows that the positivity rate is much higher now. That is why it should remain a key element of Covid management. Correct and ample data is needed for a better understanding of the disease and for the formulation of strategies, too.