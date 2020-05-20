Doubts on data harms confidence in govt

Questions have been raised about the data provided by the government on various aspects of the fight against COVID-19, the prevailing situation in the country and its view of the scenarios in future. Correct information relating to all these should be available to experts, health professionals, the public and the media because it is a fight in which all are involved in different ways. The government has been reluctant and unwilling to part with information and has sometimes even provided misleading data. A projection made by a Niti Aayog member last month which showed the incidence of new cases on May 16 as zero is an example of such misleading information. Neither the official nor the government explained the basis for the projection. Another official’s claim that the COVID-19 curve is flattening has been found way off the mark. The claim was considered wrong even when it was made.

It is not just the government but institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which have a major role in the campaign, have also been found wanting in this respect. The ICMR has not parted with any information which it may have collected, and it is not known if the government's policies and strategies are based on projections or studies made by its institutions. Sharing such information with the public is important in the fight against COVID-19, especially because it has assumed pandemic proportions. Data about tests, clinical details of patients and information about treatment and outcomes, which have varied in the country, and reasons for changes in norms and guidelines are all important and should be made available in the public realm. Doctors, experts and the public will gain from that, and it is in accordance with the best international practices on public health. It should also be noted that China’s failure to disclose such information in time likely contributed to the disease spiralling out of control.

Transparency in the policies, positions and conduct of the government is important in the management of public health issues. Correct, reliable, credible and sufficient data should be provided to the people. If the information is found wrong, suspect or inadequate, that will weaken the fight against the disease. While communication with the people is very important the government has unfortunately stopped the daily media briefings on the situation in the country. The fight against the coronavirus is not the government’s secretive fight, it should be the people's open fight against the disease.