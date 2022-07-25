Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in a moment to celebrate

The swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the country is an important event, worthy of happy contemplation and celebration. She is the first tribal person and the second woman to hold the country’s highest constitutional office, high in prestige and rich in symbolism. It is entirely appropriate that the office has gone to a member of the country’s tribal communities, which have been marginalised and victimised throughout history, as we celebrate 75 years of freedom. Women are about half and tribals about one-tenth of the country’s people, but as social groups they never had their rightful place in the national sun. It is not often that a person who represents two suppressed communities rises to represent the entire nation. Murmu, by being the Head of State, has given greater substance to her position and made it more inclusive of our diverse nation. The BJP deserves congratulation for its choice.

Even though the politics behind Murmu’s candidature should not be lost sight of, it showed democracy’s potential for empowerment and enlargement, at once positive and compelling. At a personal level, her story also embodies a moving and aspirational India. She comes from a remote village in a poor and backward region and had very ordinary schooling and higher education. Her rise from a schoolteacher through councillor, legislator, minister and governor of a state to the President is a story of what democracy does to people. It was not just a story of successive opportunities, but one of ability, perseverance, dedication, and of overcoming the shock of personal tragedies amidst it all. It is a case of a collective need and an individual’s life complementing and strengthening each other, making the journey from Rairangpur to Raisina Hill a national story.

The President’s office is largely ceremonial, and its powers are limited by the Constitution. The Head of State acts on the aid and advice of the elected Council of Ministers and can exercise discretionary powers only in exceptional situations. However, she has to act to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” on all occasions. After being sworn in, she said she would “work in the spirit of the Constitution and work towards making India an even better country”. Her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind, called it “the eternal lamp of the Indian people”, but there is criticism that it dimmed on occasions during his tenure. Murmu will preside over the country at a time of major political churn and social changes. She will be looked up to as a reassuring and stabilising presence that will strengthen the core of the nation and guide it with wisdom and responsibility, even in times of uncertainty and tumult.