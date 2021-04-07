EC’s credibility is in question

Questions have been raised about the conduct of the Election Commission (EC) in the management and supervision of the election process in the current round of Assembly elections in various states, as they were during some earlier elections, too. It is the responsibility of the EC to conduct the elections in a free, fair, impartial and efficient manner because the sanctity of elections is the most important requirement in a democracy. Unfortunately, there is a growing impression that the EC is indulgent towards the ruling party at the Centre and its leaders and has different standards to judge the actions of parties and the complaints that arise during the campaign. There have been instances in West Bengal and the other states in which elections are underway where the acts of commission or omission on the part of the EC have attracted criticism.

An electronic voting machine (EVM) was found in the car of a BJP candidate in Assam. Some officials were suspended but the incident hurts the image of the EC and would strengthen the doubts many still have about the reliability of EVMs. The Commission’s explanation for relaxing the campaign ban it imposed on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intimidating an Opposition leader is not convincing. This is not a case where an apology would mitigate the offence. The EC has not given such relaxation in the past in the case of Opposition leaders, and did not show any lenience towards the DMK’s A Raja in Tamil Nadu last week. The heavy deployment of central forces in West Bengal is also seen as giving an advantage to the BJP. Aadhaar data was allegedly used by BJP to send bulk messages to voters in Puducherry. The Madras High Court has said there is credible evidence for the alleged misuse and has issued an order to the EC to investigate the matter, but the EC could have taken note of it on its own.

The inaction of the EC over the wanton use of the central investigation agencies against Opposition politicians in poll-bound states is a serious failure. Agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the Income Tax Department have been proactive against Opposition leaders and their relatives and associates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This has happened in other states, too, and Opposition leaders were the targets. The law does not take a holiday during elections, but the EC can certainly see how the partisan use of central agencies amounts to interference in the election process and is therefore fit for its attention and action. The Election Commission had earned great credibility in the country over the years. It should not be squandered.