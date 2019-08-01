EDITORIAL | The fall of the Rajya Sabha

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, otherwise known as the triple talaq Bill, which has been passed by Parliament, is not a bona fide legislation that has been brought forward and enacted in the best public interest, as claimed and asserted by the government. The way it was passed in the Rajya Sabha also raises serious questions about the ability of the Opposition to withstand and resist pressures from the ruling side even on issues on which it has strong positions. The Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha, where the ruling party has a majority. But in the Rajya Sabha, where the Opposition parties have a majority, the Bill was passed with 99 members supporting and 84 opposing it, and 57 members staying away from the vote. The controversial and contentious legislation is now all set to become the law.

Despite the government’s claim that the Bill is intended to render justice to Muslim women, it is more a measure targeted at Muslim men. It provides for a three-year jail term for Muslim husbands who divorce their wives by instant talaq, and this criminalises a civil offence. Not just the woman but her relatives can also make a complaint, bail terms are stiff and a husband in jail may have to provide maintenance to the divorced wife. No explanations and expressions of concern over the plight of hapless women can hide the fact that the Bill is discriminatory and even malicious in intent. Triple talaq is certainly a wrong and unjust practice. The Supreme Court has declared it illegal but has not sought a jail term for offenders. It should not be used as an excuse to harass Muslim men. The government’s persistence with the Bill shows that its aim is harassment. It might even want to be seen as being tough on Muslim men, and considerate to women, as such a position may have political uses. But the unequal and unjust law is a blot, and Parliament erred badly in voting it into law.

Many members of the Opposition parties, including some from the Congress, which has opposed the Bill in its present form, facilitated its passage through abstentions. Some others conveniently walked out. There is no doubt that the ruling party managed the vote by working on some Opposition MPs. The disquieting question is why the members allowed themselves to be played and manipulated by the ruling party. The government may now be in a position to get any law passed by the Rajya Sabha, and thus by Parliament. Are we moving towards a Parliament without Opposition, even though there are Opposition parties and members in both Houses?