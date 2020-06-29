Ensure changes to Karnataka Industries Act a success

The Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to amend the Industries (Facilitation) Act by offering several concessions to prospective investors is expected to spur economic activity in the state and create new jobs. But many such proposals in the past have remained only on paper. Under the new scheme, upon receiving the go-ahead from the district or state-level single window committees, industries can begin operations immediately and will have a three-year window to obtain other statutory approvals including building plans and environmental clearances. In a way, this defeats the very purpose of the single window concept which was expected to provide all clearances in one go, without making the investor run from pillar to post. The woes of the investor will not end now, except that he can begin production as he continues to wade through the maze of government departments seeking approvals for the next three years.

Given Karnataka’s notoriety for red-tape, it will also not be a surprise if bureaucrats put a spoke in the wheel of this well-meaning proposal. Investments to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees, especially agreements signed during the Global Investors’ Meet, have never seen the light of the day, due to the frustrating delay in obtaining clearances. Even projects where the government is an active partner have been subjected to undue and unjustified delays. Though the international airport project was initiated in the early 1990s, it began operations only in 2008, more than 15-years later. Similarly, Bengaluru Metro became active in 2011, several years after it was first mooted. Though Karnataka often boasts that it has an industry-friendly climate, in reality, the atmosphere is far from conducive.

The proposal could also be fraught with certain infirmities unless adequate precautions are built-in as there is every possibility of industries not conforming to various laws, especially those relating to environment, pollution control and land use, once approval from the single window agency is received. In such a case, it would be difficult to shut down the unit after the three-year holiday period considering the investment and employment involved. Though Karnataka does have many proactive bureaucrats, no amount of policy changes will help until the entire administrative machinery works in perfect conjunction and plays the role of enabler. Bureaucrats who derive vicarious pleasure out of holding on to files until eternity should be shunted out. Karnataka will emerge as the first choice of investment only if the government facilitates ease of doing business by reducing the plethora of clearances required while ensuring that approvals are granted by various departments in a time-bound manner.