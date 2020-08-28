Exams should not be put off again

Opinion is divided in the county over the holding of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) when most parts of the country are in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. The JEE, for admission to engineering courses, is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, and the NEET, for undergraduate medical courses, is to be held on September 13. Over 25 lakh students have enrolled for the exams and there is a strong view that the exams should be postponed because they will create a serious Covid-19 hazard for many students who take them. Students will also need to travel to examination centres when travel facilities are limited. So, the demand, voiced by many students and their parents, is that the exams should be postponed to a future date and held after the waning of the pandemic. This is supported by most Opposition parties and their governments in many states.

Considering the arguments for and against holding the exams, the advantage lies with holding them on schedule. The exams, which were originally to be held in April and May, have been postponed twice because of Covid-19 scare. The pandemic has not yet peaked in the country, so there is no certainty when the exams can be held in future, if they are not held now. The situation many even worsen. There is also the possibility of the students losing an academic year, and that can affect not only the current year’s students but future batches, too. It may not be good for students to have the exams postponed again and again and to be in a state of uncertainty and anxiety after they have prepared for it for two or even more years. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examinations, has taken the steps necessary for their safe conduct. There are more exam centres, fewer students in a room and entry and exit regulations. If some students need special facilities because of co-morbidities or for other reasons, these should also be provided. The students are old enough to know how to conduct themselves in a situation like this.

Some states, including Karnataka, have held exams in the past few weeks without any complaints. Other countries have also held such exams. The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for the exams. Rather than leaving them to an uncertain future, it is better that they are held now, when it is already late to hold them. Other options, like making admissions on the basis of the students’ marks in the higher secondary or Plus 2 exams, maybe even less acceptable.