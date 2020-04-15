Extended: Coronavirus lockdown, but no help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a broad but definite message about the extension of the nationwide lockdown which was imposed last month to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It was expected that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks, but he has gone beyond that to May 3, and said that it would be enforced strictly. The incidence of Covid-19 and the implementation of the lockdown has varied from state to state, region to region and district to district. The Prime Minister has promised a review of the situation on April 20, which may lead to conditional relaxations and dilution in certain areas. The overall burden of the address was the need to enforce the lockdown strictly and the government’s readiness and resolve to do so. There cannot be any difference of opinion with the government over this, because fighting the virus is the most important national task now.

The Prime Minister proposed a seven-point programme to be followed by everybody to make the campaign a success. This included the need to take care of elderly persons, to wear masks, to maintain social distance and to protect and support medical personnel. Everyone would agree that these are prime duties. But where the Prime Minister fell short of expectations was in his handling of the implications and consequences of an extension of the lockdown for some sections of the population and the economy as such. He was not forthcoming and clear about these in his previous addresses. This time also, he did not make any concrete proposals on these issues and made only some suggestions and general expressions of hope which may not be of much use.

Modi’s call to protect jobs has not been heeded by many employers. It is not known how the government would back up the call. He has also made a request to the people to help the poor and the needy. Helping the poor, the daily wage workers and the migrant labourers affected by the lockdown is not just a humanitarian matter to be left to individuals and society. The government has the highest responsibility for that, and it is seen to have largely failed in discharging it. Agriculture, industry and business are waiting for support packages from the government, but the Prime Minister was silent on that. He has congratulated the states and the people for their efforts in fighting the virus. But good words are not enough. All states are badly short of money, materials and resources and have asked for aid from the Centre. They would be disappointed by the Prime Minister’s failure to make any promise.