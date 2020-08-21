Facebook actions, biases must be probed

There have been persistent and credible charges about social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp being used to spread fake news, create social strife, influence and manipulate politics. A Wall Street Journal report has again confirmed such charges by showing that Facebook in India has ignored hate speech and incendiary posts on commercial and other considerations, and it could be considered complicit in such offences. Though the company’s employees brought to the attention of the top leadership some BJP leaders' repeated violation of the company’s norms on fair and acceptable speech, no action was taken because that would antagonise the government and the ruling party. Specific cases of incitement of violence and attempts to promote enmity between communities by BJP leaders Ananthkumar Hegde, Kapil Mishra and Telangana MLA Raja Singh were cited, but the company took no action. An incendiary video of Kapil Mishra circulated on WhatsApp, a Facebook company, during communal riots in Delhi in February. It was tolerated because the application of hate speech norms would “damage the company’s business prospects’’ and would have a “political fallout.”

India is Facebook’s largest market. The revenue gains from the country and the need to be on the right political side obviously persuaded the company to overlook its professional, social and ethical responsibilities. Facebook has faced investigations for improper and illegal actions like meddling in elections, violation of privacy and failure to protect data. It has been punished, too. Other big digital media companies have also faced such charges. Multinationals were once considered to be strong enough to undermine national economies. The present-day media multinationals are in a position to do greater harm by dividing societies, influencing political choices, defaming or lionising individuals and organisations and undermining national security.

The parliamentary standing committee on information technology, led by Shashi Tharoor, has rightly decided to take up the issue and seek an explanation from Facebook. There is enough evidence to conclude that it is not a neutral platform. It has responsibilities and obligations and so should be held accountable for what transpires on its platform and its consequences. If it fails in its vigil for whatever reason, it should be penalised. The government's response is disappointing, as it has attacked the Opposition instead of addressing the concerns. There is the need for a bipartisan investigation which should lead to fixing of responsibility and institution of regulatory measures and safeguards against abuse of social media. The country should not allow foreign entities to meddle in our affairs and pose a danger to our society and systems.