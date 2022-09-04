Floods: India must go to Pakistan’s aid

Pakistan is reeling under the worst floods in its history and has suffered massive losses of life and property. About one-third of the country is under water, over 1,200 people are reported to have been killed, and about 33 million people have been affected in various ways. Homes, roads and infrastructure have been damaged and the losses are estimated to be worth over $10 billion. More rainfall is expected in the coming days. Pakistan is even otherwise in deep economic and financial distress, and the floods have made it worse. It has appealed to the world for help and many countries, including the US, the UK, China and the Arab countries have extended relief and aid. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called upon the world to extend assistance to Pakistan. The IMF, with which Pakistan was already negotiating for aid, has announced a $1.1 billion bailout tranche.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern and conveyed condolences to Pakistan, but India can do more by extending substantial aid and assistance to the victims. It is a serious humanitarian crisis and the political and other differences between the two countries should not stand in the way of helping that country in its hour of dire need. India had provided assistance to Pakistan during the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake in POK. Pakistan had helped India after the 2005 Gujarat earthquake. Pakistan imposed a trade ban on India after the 2019 reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir but relaxed it for the import of drugs and pharmaceuticals during the Covid pandemic. It has indicated that it may lift the ban or relax it further. India is best placed to help Pakistan, as it has done in the case of others in the neighbourhood when they faced natural disasters, economic problems and other difficulties. It is a responsibility it should not fail to discharge.

Pakistan gets most of its rains from the same southwest monsoon that is India’s main source of rainfall. It has been unusually harsh on that country this year. Pakistan received three times its normal rainfall in August while the monsoon has only been erratic in India. Climate change is considered to be the reason for the aberrations of the monsoon in both countries. Both countries have common river systems and mountains and similar geographical features. Some of their major rivers are fed by glaciers which are melting. The commonality of the threat of climate change should prompt both countries, and other countries of the region, to develop better co-operation on climate-related matters. They should put in place regional strategies to counter climate change and to deal with its impact when such disasters occur.