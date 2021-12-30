Focus on outcomes, not advertising

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme was introduced with great fanfare in the country six years ago, with the claim that it would lead to better treatment of girl children and improvement of their condition. While claims about the benefits of the scheme have abounded, it turns out that most of the funds allotted for it were spent on talking about it rather than implementing it. This is clear from a report of a parliamentary committee which found that nearly 80% of the scheme funds was used for its advertisement and publicity, not on activities that promote the welfare of girl children. The Committee on Empowerment of Women, headed by a woman MP of the BJP, said in its report that it was dismayed over the poor utilisation of the funds.

The total allocation for the scheme was Rs 848 crore since its inception in 2014-15, excluding the Covid-stricken financial year of 2020-21. Though an amount of Rs 622.48 crore was released, only Rs 156.46 crore, or just 25%, was spent on activities under the scheme. Out of a total of Rs 446.72 crore released during 2016- 2019, “a whopping 78.91% was spent only on media advocacy”. The committee said it was aware of the need to spread the message of the scheme among the people, but it thought that it was “equally important to balance the objectives of the scheme''. The committee phrased its comment too mildly and chose not to highlight the poor working and management of the scheme. The comment means that there was much more emphasis on publicity than on outcomes.

The states are mainly at fault for the poor use of the funds because the allocation was made to them and they have the responsibility to implement the scheme. The committee has faulted the nodal ministry, Women and Child Development, for having “no disaggregated information on the spending by the states and it on education, health and other interventions.’’ The Centre provides 100% assistance and is expected to monitor the implementation of the scheme. It is clear that there was failure at every level, and a major national programme was reduced to advertisements. In matters like the treatment of girl children, where entrenched negative attitudes and practices have to be addressed, creating public awareness is important. But it is necessary to implement the programme and show results, too. The government has always claimed much credit for the Beti Bechao, Beti Padhao scheme. It should ensure that its funds are utilised for activities that promote the objectives of the scheme and the focus is on outcomes rather than on advertisements.