Full probe needed into NSE’s ‘yogi’ scandal

A strange scandal involving a former Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramakrishna, and a number of irregularities that have been revealed in its working have tainted the reputation of the country’s premier stock exchange. The NSE has done much to develop the share market and improve the stock culture in the country and has been known for good governance practices. Its management structure and operational procedures were considered excellent and set the standards in the field. But it has now come to be known that there were serious irregularities and shocking malpractices in its functioning. Investigations by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2019 had revealed some actions and practices that hurt the interests of investors. The latest SEBI revelations beggar belief and make for fantastic material fit for fiction. The regulator has detailed in an order how Chitra Ramakrishna appointed an unqualified person to a top management role, allowed him to take key decisions, all while taking ‘guidance’ from a ‘Himalayan yogi’, whom she had apparently not even ever met.

SEBI’s main charges are that Chitra Ramakrishna appointed the unqualified person, Anand Subramanian, to a top position and paid him an unjustifiably large remuneration, shared confidential and vital information with the ‘Himalayan yogi’ and took instructions from him on important matters. The NSE Board also gave her a long rope and allowed her to step down in 2016 before her term ended though there were charges of irregularities against her even then. All this showed a lack of good governance and professionalism in the working of the institution. The question of why such mismanagement happened for years without being detected has to be answered. SEBI has found Chitra Ramakrishna and others guilty and has imposed some penalties on them. But these penalties, which amount to fines of Rs 2-3 crore, and disbarment from the market for three years, are modest compared to the malpractices committed by them.

A larger probe is needed to bring into the open the entire gamut of irregularities. SEBI may not have the ability and facilities for that and its remit may not cover such an investigation. Specialised investigative agencies may be better equipped for the job. The identity of the ‘yogi’, if he is/was a real person, needs to be found out and every decision and action of Chitra Ramakrishna and her accomplices scrutinised and responsibility for irregularities fixed. There should also be punishment proportionate to the offence. NSE’s systems and operations should be reviewed and safeguards instituted so that issues do not arise in the future. SEBI’s failure to detect the problems in time should also be studied and corrective measures taken.