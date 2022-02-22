Functioning of legislatures a concern

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s concern over the declining number of sittings of legislature houses and the fall in standards of their functioning will be shared by everyone. The Speaker expressed his concern at a function of the Bihar legislature. Both Parliament and state assemblies have seen the deterioration of standards for which all governments and parties and members of the legislatures are responsible. Parliament saw only 33 sittings in 2020, which went up to 58 in 2021, but even this is much less than the number of sittings of parliaments in other countries. The record of state assemblies is much worse. Punjab had the lowest number of sittings at 11 last year and UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal had less than 20 sittings. The Kerala assembly met 61 days, which was the highest in the country. The fall in the number of sittings is not because of the pandemic. The trend has been seen in the last many years. Parliament had a yearly average of 63 sittings and states had just 30 sittings per year in the last decade.

It is not just the fewer sittings that show the deterioration of legislatures. Even when they meet, the attendance is low. In the early days of Parliament and assemblies, governments and opposition parties took the Houses seriously and participated in their functioning diligently. That is not the case now. Many of the members are disinterested and ill-informed. Many of them face criminal charges. The quality of a legislature depends on the quality of its members. Much of the available time is lost in disruptions and uproars. Parliamentary norms and procedures are not always followed. There are few informed debates on issues, governments’ decisions and actions and matters of public interest, as legislatures once used to have. Even presiding officers have lost their stature because they are often seen as partisan.

Governments try to sidestep legislatures on many issues. They are considered only as a formal forum which is needed to give legality to the government. Even this requirement is manipulated with defections and other wrong practices. The important function of law-making is reduced to a farce because many bills are passed without scrutiny. Organs of legislatures like the standing committees are not very functional and few bills are sent to them for examination. Legislatures have actually been reduced to a subservient status and the executive has become all-powerful. This is wrong because the executive is a creature of the legislature, which should guide it and exercise control over it and should act as part of the scheme of checks and balances in a parliamentary democracy. When the executive becomes supreme and cannot be held to account by the legislature, democracy declines and authoritarianism grows.