G-7 takes on a belligerent China

Concerns arising from Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s aggressive economic and military tactics dominated the discussions and the joint communique that came out of the 49th G-7 summit at Hiroshima. The communique strongly condemned China for employing "economic coercion" and engaging in "unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas." As a response, the G-7 unveiled plans for a ‘Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion’ aimed at countering China's use of punitive trade practices. Although the initiative did not explicitly name China as its target, Beijing's coercive trade and investment tactics, particularly against economically vulnerable countries, are well-known. China's economic bullying is expected to escalate in the coming years, given its growing economic and military power, making the establishment of a coordination platform against economic coercion a welcome step.

While the G-7 expressed strong criticism of China, it also made efforts to avoid isolating the country. This approach is not surprising, considering that the Chinese economy is the second largest in the world, and all G-7 member states have dependencies on it. In fact, countries like France are uncomfortable with adopting a confrontational stance towards Beijing. Consequently, the communique toned down its language by stating that the G-7 was "not decoupling or turning inwards." However, recognising that "economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," the G-7 committed to taking individual and collective steps to invest in their own economic vitality and reduce excessive dependencies in critical supply chains. The planned measures are not intended to harm China or impede its economic progress. The G-7 also extended an invitation to China to engage in dialogue on climate change, debt restructuring for vulnerable countries, global health, and macroeconomic stability.

At the summit, the G-7 reiterated its strong opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the "strongest possible terms." It pledged to increase diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine while raising the costs for Russia and its supporters involved in the conflict. The G-7 called on China to exert pressure on Russia to cease its military aggression against Ukraine and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the country. In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the G-7 leaders stood alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a dramatic entrance at the summit. Additionally, the United States announced its decision to allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with US-made F-16 combat aircraft, a significant boost for Ukraine. However, this move is expected to escalate the ongoing conflict.