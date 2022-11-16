Gender parity: The world’s shame

A United Nations report on the gender situation in the world has projected a grim view of it and highlighted the serious challenges in achieving gender parity everywhere in the world. The report, Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals:

The Gender Snapshot 2022, says that it will take three centuries to close the gender gap and achieve equality between men and women in social, political and economic fields at the current rate of progress. Specifically, it will take at least 286 more years to remove discriminatory laws and secure legal protection, 140 years to achieve parity in positions of power, and 40 years to gain equal representation in national parliaments.

The world has a heavy baggage of gender discrimination which it has been carrying through many centuries, and the gains in gender parity and justice made in the last few decades have made only a marginal impact. The gains have also been uneven. There are more gains in some countries than in others. Some sections of society have gained more than others. The large majority of women in most countries are still much less than equal and are badly discriminated against and oppressed.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said that the world has reached a tipping point for women’s rights and gender equality. Global, regional and local crises have caused a major regression in women’s lives relating to the basics of life -- food, health, income and safety.

There is a reversal in the reduction of poverty and in many other areas. More women and girls will live in extreme poverty in sub-Saharan Africa in 2030 than do today. Covid-19 has particularly hurt women. Twice as many women lost their jobs globally as men did during the pandemic. Women’s employment declined everywhere. In India, the female participation rate in the economy fell from 17.3% to 16.9% between January 2020 and March 2021. Domestic violence directed at women increased all over the world.

The UN has recommended increased co-operation and partnerships and greater investments in gender equality agenda and initiatives in order to regain the lost momentum. This is easier said than done, because gender discrimination is deeply entrenched in society, and unfortunately, it is getting ideological support and sustenance from many sections with the rise of rightist forces and religious radicalism. The proposal for reservation of seats for women in parliament has not moved forward in India in 25 years. Women’s right to abortion suffered a setback in the US recently. The world will certainly be a much better place when men and women are equal but on present indications, it will take a long way to reach there.