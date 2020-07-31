GST: Compensate states on time

The release of Rs 13,806 crore by the Centre to the state governments by way of GST compensation has provided some relief to the states whose finances have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The compensation was for March 2020, and with that the Centre has paid the full compensation amount of Rs 1.65 lakh crore that it owed the states for the last financial year. The delay in payment was due to the shortfall in GST revenue. The Centre had promised the states that it would make up for the loss of revenue the states suffered because of the introduction of GST for five years, and so they are entitled to it till 2022. The compensation was to be paid from a levy specifically imposed on luxury goods and ‘sin’ goods. The Centre had actually collected only Rs 95,444 crore by way of the levy because of the economic slowdown since at least last year. The Centre had to draw on some reserves to pay out the full Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

The states have been persistently demanding the compensation. The payment of the March dues does not put an end to the demands. The states should now get the compensation for the last four months, but the Centre is in a more difficult situation financially than it was last fiscal. It is going to get worse in the rest of the financial year because the compensation cess collections would be still lower. The reserves from which last year’s compensation was paid will no longer be available in the current year. A GST Council meeting was expected to be held in July to discuss the matter, but it has not been held.

It is important that the Centre makes good its commitment to the states without dilly-dallying. The payment was guaranteed by the Centre to the states in 2017. But the commitment seems to be weakening now. Finance Secretary AB Pandey is reported to have told the parliamentary standing committee on finance that “the GST Act has provisions to rework the formula for paying compensation to the state governments if the revenue collection drops below a certain threshold.” This will be unfair and would amount to a breach of faith. It will also violate the spirit of cooperative federalism. It is the states which are actually fighting Covid-19. All of them are in dire financial straits and need to be supported. The Centre has many means of raising revenues, including borrowing, but the states’ resources are limited. They should not be denied their entitlements and dues.