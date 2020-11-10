Haryana job quota for locals wrong

The passage of legislation by the Haryana Assembly which seeks to reserve 75% of the jobs in the private sector for residents of the state is yet another distortion and misuse of the idea of reservation. The quota rule has to be implemented by all types of private enterprises, societies and trusts which employ more than 10 persons for jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month. There is district-level reservation, too, with up to10% of the jobs set apart for those who belong to the district in which the industry is located. This is extension of the idea of quota to a new level. There are penalties in the form of fines and prosecution for failure to implement the law. The bill was brought forward in the Assembly and passed after the state’s Governor S N Arya refused to give assent to an ordinance with the same provisions.

The Governor’s view that the proposal would be violative of many basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution, like equality before the law and freedom to practise any profession or trade, is valid. But lack of legal and constitutional sanction has not deterred many states from extending reservations to new sections of population or to the private sector. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have tried to impose on the private sector reservation for domiciles in some form or another. Gujarat has prescribed as much as 85% quota for domiciles in companies which get government incentives or subsidies. But these have not cleared the judicial hurdle and the fate of the Haryana legislation may not be different. The bill is the result of a poll promise made by the BJP’s junior partner in the state government, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Parties and politicians make populist promises without regard for their legality, correctness, desirability, practicality or consequences. Many of them remain promises, others are badly implemented, and yet others do harm.

The private sector would not like to be robbed of the freedom to recruit workers and staff to suit their requirements. When they have made the investment, they would want to keep the right to employ the personnel of their choice. One result of the quota prescription would be the flight of industry to other places. Some industries may try to work around the law in various ways. A single national market with free labour mobility is ideal for the country. Restrictive laws of the Haryana kind are protectionist and are not good for the economy and the national ethos. Would Haryana or any state enact such a law for jobs done by migrant workers?