Health workers exposed to grave risk

While medical professionals have for long been complaining about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) exposing them to grave risk, the increasing number of other frontline warriors like pourakarmikas and policemen contracting Covid-19, especially in Bengaluru, highlights their total neglect by the state government. So far, about 500 policemen and over 25 pourakarmikas have tested positive. While Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao says his men have been equipped with face shields, masks and sanitisers, pourakarmikas who have to deal with hazardous waste are not as lucky. The pourakarmikas’ association has alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has provided them with only a single-use mask with instructions to wash and re-use them while sanitisers and gloves are in short supply. Ironically, when Rao paid a surprise visit to a police station, he found that none of the staff was wearing any of the protective gear, except masks. It is important the policemen take precautionary measures seriously as they deal with hundreds of people on the street without knowing whether or not they are Covid positive. In the case of pourakarmikas, what compounds the problem in addition to lack of protective gear, is the irresponsible disposal of masks and gloves by people without following proper protocol.

However, the Yediyurappa government, instead of giving urgent attention to such important issues and saving lives by mitigating risk, seems to be more interested in window dressing. A case in point is the appointment of one minister for each zone of BBMP to supervise Covid-related operations. At the last count, there were at least nine ministers and one MLA with cabinet rank in charge of Covid. At a time when there is a need for a single chain of command to ensure cohesion, the appointment of several ministers who will act independently will only add to the existing confusion and derail the fight against the pandemic. Instead of a top-heavy approach, the government should equip staff at the lower level to facilitate a higher number of tests, admission of positive patients to hospitals without delay and effective contact tracing.

The safety of policemen, pourakarmikas, Asha workers and other personnel who are risking their lives on the line of duty should be given top most priority by the government and there should be absolutely no lag in providing them with the required protective outfit. Unless those who protect us are first safeguarded, any ammunition that the government may array against the virus will be of no use. For, if we do not have our foot soldiers in good health, who will carry the fight forward?