IAS cadre rules: Work with the states

The amendments proposed by the Centre to the IAS cadre rules have caused concern among state governments as they consider them to be yet another attempt to cut down their powers. The apprehensions are shared by BJP-ruled states also. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the proposed move and terming it a violation of the “basic structure of the country’s constitutional scheme’’. States like Maharashtra, Kerala and Orissa have opposed the proposed amendments and even BJP/NDA states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are not happy with them.

The Centre has proposed four amendments to the cadre rules and these concern the deputation of officers to the Centre. It sent an initial draft last month and an amended version this month, and the states have felt that the Centre is in a hurry to give effect to them. The Centre’s reason for tweaking the rules is that there is a shortage of officers on deputation at the Centre. The officers, who are recruited by the Centre and appointed in the states, are deputed to the Centre to work in central departments. At present, this is based on consultations and consent involving the Centre, the states and the officers. But the amendments will make it mandatory for states to make available a certain number of officers to the Centre every year. The Centre’s view will prevail in case there is a difference of opinion between it and the states. The amendments are framed in such a way that they are liable to interpretations that suit the Centre. As a result, the states may lose their most efficient officers to the Centre. There is also the chance of the process being politicised. Unwilling officers may be forced to relocate to the Centre and this may affect their morale. Many officers prefer to work at the state level where they have more freedom to work and opportunities to excel.

It is true that there is a shortage of officers at the Centre and this needs to be addressed. The number of officers on central deputation has been declining over the years. According to reports, the number of IAS officers on central deputation reserve has gone down from 309 in 2011 to 223 now. According to other reports, only 10% of mid-level IAS officers were posted with the central government in 2021 as against 19% in 2014. But the problem cannot be solved by unilaterally imposing the Centre’s will on the states. The Centre needs to discuss the issue with the states and find a solution that is acceptable to both.