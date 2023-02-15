Improper move, wrong message

The recent reshuffle and appointment of Governors of some states was significant not only because of the many numbers involved but for some names that were involved, too. There was one resignation, some Governors were shifted, and there were fresh appointments. The Lt-Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, was dropped altogether. The reason perhaps lies in the protests that his policies and conduct evoked in the Union Territory. The 13 new Governors named included four senior leaders of the BJP, two retired army officers, and a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Abdul Nazeer.

Among the fresh appointments are Governors of states ruled by Opposition parties, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Since the Governor’s position has become a political position now, the politics of each posting or transfer is looked at carefully. But what has attracted most attention is the appointment of Justice Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

The offer of a Governor’s position to a former judge by the government was wrong. Its acceptance by the former judge was equally wrong. Justice Nazeer retired only last month and within a few weeks he has taken up a political position. It cannot be compared to the appointment as Governors retired armed forces officers or former bureaucrats, whose interaction with the government during their service is different from that of members of the judiciary. Judges sit in judgement on the government’s decisions and policies and it certainly send out to a wrong message when they accept a political position later. Justice Nazeer was part of the benches that delivered the Ramjanmabhoomi judgement, which gave the disputed site to the Hindus, and the demonetisation judgement, which upheld the Modi government’s controversial decision. The award of the position has led many to think that it is a reward for the judicial decisions.

This hurts the standing of the judiciary and the personal image of Justice Nazeer. Some precedents have been cited for such appointments but wrong precedents cannot justify present wrongs. There is no legal or constitutional bar on former judges accepting any position. But it does not need judicial wisdom or legal reasoning to realise the impropriety involved in it. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha soon after his retirement. That was also wrong and improper. Such appointments undermine the credibility of the judiciary. They create doubts in the minds of people about the rightness of the judicial decisions made by the judges when they were serving. It is not good for the judiciary and the constitutional system if “post-retirement jobs” raise questions about “pre-retirement judgements”, as former Law Minister Arun Jaitley had put it.