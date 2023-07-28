In Karnataka, where is the Leader of Opposition?

The entire first session of the newly constituted 16th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka, which ended recently, went by without a Leader of the Opposition in place. Neither is there one in the Legislative Council currently.

The BJP, which is the principal opposition party, has so far failed to elect its legislative party leader, though over three months have elapsed since the Assembly election results were announced. The first session of a newly constituted Assembly is important enough that the Governor addresses the joint session of legislature and articulates the achievements of the government in the past and the roadmap for the incoming government.

As this is a new dispensation, the Governor’s address, which is prepared by the state government, was extremely critical of the previous BJP regime. But in the absence of an Opposition leader, the BJP could neither effectively counter it nor could it put the government on the mat on its promises.

The first session was also marked by another important event -- the presentation of the new state budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 12,000-crore revenue deficit budget, in contravention of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002, which mandates that the revenue expenditure should not exceed the revenue receipts. His predecessor Basavaraj Bommai had presented a revenue-surplus budget. It was an opportunity for the BJP to question the government on fiscal matters and for the Assembly to debate the issue. But a leaderless Opposition could do precious little.

The Opposition leader could function as a shadow Chief Minister, although India does not have a formal system of shadow leaders, and lead the charge against the treasury benches both inside and outside the House. It is to perform this role that the Leader of Opposition has been given statutory status and cabinet rank. The person holding the post is regarded as the voice of the Opposition and has the responsibility to formulate the views of the Opposition on various issues and hold the government accountable. Unfortunately, the present session saw many bills being passed without even a debate.

Without a leader, the Opposition benches remained directionless and ended up creating noise and chaos over the BJP’s pet subjects but could not force the government to debate any serious issue. The absence of a cohesive Opposition works to the government’s advantage. The BJP has failed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities by this undue delay in electing a Leader of Opposition. It must elect one without further delay. Only an effective Opposition can bring out the best in the government.