In some, the virus of prejudice

It is unfortunate that the fear of the coronavirus has touched the baser instincts in some people, given rise to negative emotions and caused the most unwelcome and uncivilised responses from some towards others. These range from exorcising people who are active in the fight against the virus to racist slurs against some sections and insults and hate crimes. Some days back, the airlines staff who evacuated stranded Indians from other countries were ostracised by their neighbours. Air India had to seek police action in support of their staff. In some places, doctors and other medical personnel who attend to COVID-19 patients and even ambulance drivers have been told to vacate their rented houses by some landlords. Instead of appreciating the service they are rendering to society by playing different roles in the campaign against the pandemic, some people are resorting to ostracism and vigilantism against them.

Many people across the country are being maligned and subjected to ill-treatment for their looks and demeanour. People from the North-East states are victims of discrimination and racist insults even in normal times. They are most absurdly being associated with the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, because they are thought to have features similar to those of the Chinese. A Manipuri woman was called corona and spat upon on the street in Delhi. There have been many other instances of such insults, in public and in private, in every part of India. Many are being abused and harassed and being told to go to their home states and even to Wuhan. There have also been cases of physical assault and violence. Students and workers from the North-East have always faced such harassment and ill-treatment. There is a spurt in them recently and many North-Easterners fear for their safety.

The fight against the pandemic should be driven by positive sentiments and cooperation and unity of all people. Ignorance, prejudices and divisive attitudes only weaken the national campaign. People are being ignorant and selfish when they deny accommodation and ostracise those who are trying to help COVID-19 patients and to save their lives. Observance of social distancing measures is enough to ensure the safety of everyone, and those who take it too far are doing a disservice to the most important cause of the nation now. Racism and holding prejudices against people who look, speak and dress differently or have different beliefs and creeds is always bad. Such attitudes tend to become stronger in stressful times. But it must be realised that they weaken the nation and its ideals and should invite not just disapproval from enlightened society but legal consequences also.