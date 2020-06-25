India-Pakistan ties under strain again

India-Pakistan relations are under serious strain with the two sides engaging in tit-for-tat actions on the diplomatic front. On Tuesday, India ordered the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to halve the strength of its staff size. It is simultaneously downsizing its own mission at Islamabad. India has alleged that Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi are engaging in espionage activities and dealing with terror organisations. The allegations are not new. Officials in the Pakistani mission have been known to work as conduits for hawala transactions. More recently, two staffers of Pakistan’s New Delhi mission were caught red-handed trying to obtain information about Indian troop movements. They were immediately expelled from the country. Pakistan retaliated soon after. Last week, two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing. It emerged that they had had been picked up and tortured by Pakistani officials. India’s decision to downsize missions in New Delhi and Islamabad appears to be a response to the ill-treatment of its diplomats.

India’s anger over the treatment meted out to its envoys in Islamabad is understandable as is its concern over Pakistanis engaging in spying and other activities that have implications for India’s national security. However, this diplomatic tit-for-tat is hardly useful in addressing its concerns. Relations between the two countries are already strained. Bus and rail links have been snapped and bilateral trade has stopped. The dialogue process is frozen. Cross-border firings have witnessed a sharp increase in recent months. At a time when relations are troubled, we need stronger diplomatic engagement. The two high commissions have been headless for over a year now, the decision to reduce staff strength will further weaken diplomatic ties. By reducing diplomatic presence in each other’s capitals, we are denying ourselves the use of diplomatic channels to convey messages, defuse tensions and address contentious issues. This is not the way a country with big power ambitions conducts its foreign policy. Weakening diplomatic ties with Pakistan comes at a time when we are already grappling with a serious crisis in our relations with China. India is under severe pressure all along its border with China. Why is it opening another front with Pakistan?

There are issues on which India and Pakistan can initiate co-operation immediately. Both are struggling with rising numbers of Covid-19 cases. Both are also having to deal with locust invasions, which will severely undermine their food security. Neither issue is caught in different interpretations of history or understanding of nationhood. All it requires is setting aside egos and quick action. This will help break the cycle of tit-for-tat actions.