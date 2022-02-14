Individual agency must be the touchstone

The controversy over the wearing of the hijab has assumed political and communal dimensions in Karnataka, with deliberately organised forces of religion and politics queering the pitch. The controversy, which started in a college in Udupi, has spread to some other colleges and has caused tension in some places. The Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and is hearing arguments on it.

The arguments in court have revolved around whether the wearing of the hijab is an essential religious practice of Islam – the so-called ERP test -- a touchstone that courts have frequently, and debatably, come to use in adjudicating on religious rights. The counsel for the Muslim girls has thus based his argument on injunctions in the Koran and the Hadith on how women must dress. This wrongly premises the whole case on the assumption that women have no choice but to wear the hijab as it is dictated by a religious text; the case should focus more on women’s agency and individual rights. It must be noted that the right to observe – or not observe -- religious practices is itself a right of the individual and not of the community. It is the woman’s agency that matters in the choice of her dress. So, if some students wish to wear the hijab it should be seen as a matter of their individual choice as part of the right to freedom of expression and the right to practise their religion, and it should be respected and supported. As long as it does not attract the reasonable restrictions imposed on the exercise of fundamental rights, no one should have any objections to it. The case of the hijab must thus stand primarily on this touchstone of individual agency. The campaign to oppose it with saffron shawls, on the other hand, has no such constitutional or moral argument to support it, and can only be seen as driven by pique and politics.

The Constitution, while guaranteeing the rights of individuals, also envisages fraternity among citizens as the ultimate basis for our democracy and durable nationhood. Towards this end, it envisages the voluntary dissolution of some aspects of identities and rights to create a new idea of India and the Indian citizen. The involvement of ill-motivated forces in the hijab controversy has endangered this quest for fraternity and for a calmer, reasoned debate and resolution of it. The court must reset and recast the issue in the light of the constitutional scheme and as one of the individual rights, rather than of the requirements of organised religion or of its use to polarise communities for political gain.