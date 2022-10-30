Iran’s theocratic regime must go

It is over 40 days since Iranian women began taking to the streets to protest against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s infamous ‘morality police’ for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”. Despite the Iranian State unleashing extreme violence on the protesters, it has not been able to crush the movement. Amini’s killing initially triggered demands for an end to the forceful imposition of the hijab on Iranian women. They have since escalated. People are now demanding an end to authoritarian rule. Iran’s fundamentalist regime has described the protests as riots fuelled by foreigners and labelled the protesters “terrorists” to discredit the protests and justify its crackdown. Human rights groups have alleged that at least 283 protesters, including 44 children, have been killed by security forces so far and more than 14,000 people have been arrested. The protests have spread to 132 cities and towns across the country. Iranian youth on Sunday defied an ultimatum issued by the feared Revolutionary Guards to end the protests, which may have now entered a more violent phase.

Iranians’ fury with the authoritarian state and the patriarchal, religious-fundamentalist ecosystem that sustains it is wholly understandable. The regime restricts not only political activity and basic freedoms but also controls most aspects of people’s personal lives, especially of women, including their attire, movement, relationships, employment, and even entertainment. For instance, Iranian women are prohibited from singing in public. It is these absurd and reprehensible restrictions which are so completely out of touch with the aspirations of citizens in the 21st century that have ignited the protests that are surging through Iran.

Authoritarian regimes and leaders elsewhere in the world too should take note. The era of governments and self-appointed guardians of various religions dictating what people can or cannot do in their personal lives is over. In particular, dictating what women should or should not wear, whether they can or cannot drive vehicles or work and sing in public spaces is not the business of the state but the personal choice of women. Governments the world over need to wake up to the fact that playing politics over the bodies of women, whether it is to impose outdated and impractical modes dress and conduct or to deflect public attention away from poor governance, cannot go on forever. The Iranian regime deserves to be condemned by the world and it must be given an ultimatum to stop the use of force against Iranian citizens. Governments and theocratic authoritarians cannot, and should not be allowed to, hold on to power by killing their own citizens. Iran’s fundamentalist regime has no legitimacy to rule. It must go.