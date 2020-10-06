Karnataka can’t slacken on Covid-19 precautions

The Covid-19 situation in Karnataka and Bengaluru is alarming. Even as cities like Delhi seem to be witnessing a decline in new cases daily, the situation in Karnataka is deteriorating. With 6.47 lakh cases as on October 5, Karnataka now stands third in the country with regard to the total caseload. Besides, it has the largest number of active patients in India. The state currently has 1,15,477 Covid-19 positive persons receiving treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation. Even more worrying is the situation in Bengaluru, which has a total caseload of 2.52 lakh. The city has 54,112 active cases at present. The number of active cases is growing at an increasing rate, even as the recovery rate is said to be declining. In the early months of the pandemic, Bengaluru and Karnataka were among the better performers in the country. Even in late June, Bengaluru was not doing too badly. It was reporting a daily rise of around 300 new cases when Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reporting several thousands of new infections per day. However, the situation has changed for the worse in the months since. Karnataka’s daily tally of new cases has been persistently above 10,000 over the past week. How did Karnataka come to this situation?

Since the lifting of the lockdowns, authorities as well as the general public have become increasingly lax with regard to taking precautions. Public spaces are being opened up without adequate measures for sanitization or limiting crowding. People are not wearing masks or are wearing them incorrectly. Since many people are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, we seem to have been lulled into a false sense of security that is making us careless. Authorities have become negligent, too. The mandatory mask rule is no longer being enforced. Neither are hospitals, which are not setting aside the government-mandated number of beds for Covid-19 patients, being taken to task. Patients are not being subjected to follow-up tests to confirm that they are indeed cured. Such negligence is leaving an ever-widening circle of people vulnerable to infections. While our ministers insist that the state has enough medical oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients, their claims are at odds with the reality on the ground. Doctors are complaining that the shortage of oxygen persists.

Multiplexes are expected to open in a week and a decision to open schools and colleges could follow. These decisions could prove disastrous if we continue to take the coronavirus lightly. The economy, entertainment and education sectors may have opened up, but it is too early to lower our guard. The worst is not yet behind us.