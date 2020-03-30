Karnataka's plans: Mass testing need of hour

The Karnataka government’s decision to step up mass testing for coronavirus infections has come not a moment too soon. The coronavirus crisis in the state is intensifying. On Saturday, 12 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka—the highest in a single day- bringing the state’s tally to 76. Three deaths have been reported so far. Bengaluru alone accounts for 41 of the confirmed cases so far. The Karnataka government has announced plans to randomly test around 25,000 people in the coming weeks. It is reported to have learnt from South Korea’s successful T3 (Trace, Test and Treat) strategy of mass testing, which helped it bring the spread of the disease under control. To this end, Karnataka is purchasing one lakh antibody testing kits from China. Unlike the swab test currently in use, the antibody test kits provide immediate results which will enable doctors to commence treatment of the patient early. The state government has also reportedly roped in institutions like the Indian Institute of Science to develop testing kits, with a view to making more kits available and at a cheaper cost. Meanwhile, India’s effort to develop indigenous testing kits has received a shot in the arm with a Pune-based company being accorded approval to manufacture and sell coronavirus testing kits. These kits will cost a quarter of the price of a kit purchased from abroad.

India’s conservative testing strategy and its limited testing protocol evoked much criticism worldwide. Critics accused it of attempting to fight the virus without identifying those infected. They were not wrong as India’s limited testing for the coronavirus forced it to craft strategies in the dark, without a clear picture of the problem it was grappling with. Although it did loosen some restrictions on its testing protocol, testing has remained way below par, severely undermining India’s fight against the disease. A shortage of testing kits was believed to be the reason behind the government’s flawed testing strategy. With the import of testing and indigenous manufacture of kits set to begin that shortage could be addressed.

While ramping up the quantity of testing kits is welcome, India must ensure that there is no compromise on their quality. It will take some weeks for the testing kits to become available. Meanwhile, health authorities should identify more private labs and train more technicians to carry out the mass testing. India has already lost much time in the race to fight the coronavirus. It may not be able to prevent community transmission of the virus at this point but it can still limit the pace and spread of this transmission. Mass testing must be initiated nation-wide without further delay.