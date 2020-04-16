Korea rewards Moon for coronavirus handling

The recent general elections in South Korea have several positive, even inspiring, messages for the rest of the world. Unlike several governments that are using the coronavirus pandemic to strengthen their grip over power, South Korea has reinforced support to democratic processes by holding the elections. It is the first country to hold elections amidst a pandemic. The country has never postponed an election and it lived up to that tradition again when it held its 21st general election on Wednesday. Many expected polling day to be chaotic. It was not. It was different, of course, as voters armed with sanitisers and wearing masks and gloves maintained a metre’s distance from each other as they waited to cast their votes. The election commission put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure that over 60,000 voters who are in quarantine would be able to exercise their franchise. South Korea has shown the world that it is possible to conduct elections and be a functioning democracy amidst all the panic, confusion and uncertainties generated by the Covid-19 crisis. Despite fear of infections, voter turnout was 66%, the highest in 28 years.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has won a decisive victory. It secured 163 seats and together with its ally, the Platform Party, it will control 180 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly. Its victory is historic; this is the first time that the left-leaning DP will enjoy a majority in parliament. Only a few months ago, its electoral chances seemed bleak. Voters were unhappy with corruption and the sluggish performance of the economy under its rule. However, President Moon Jae-in managed to turn around the ruling party’s electoral fortunes with his robust handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Leaders of other countries who are eyeing elections and referendums in the coming months should follow Moon’s example.

South Korea was among the first countries outside China to be hit by Covid-19. At one point, it had the world’s second-largest outbreak of the disease. However, its government quickly swung into action. It adopted a policy of mass testing – South Korea’s per capita testing for Covid-19 is higher than any other country’s – and systematic contact-tracing. Its strategy paid off. It has been able to bring down infections from a peak of 900 per day in late February to fewer than 30 now. This is a substantial achievement. President Moon provided South Korea with the strong and sensible leadership needed in times of crisis. The DP government sought the advice of experts and backed health authorities with resources. Voters have rewarded its handling of the pandemic by giving it another term. South Korea’s ruling party can take a bow.