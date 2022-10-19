Let Kharge do his job freely

The chronicle of the results of the Congress party’s presidential election had been long foretold, and it is anybody’s guess whether it is about more life for the party or less of it. Mallikarjuna Kharge had won the election and Shashi Tharoor had lost it even before they filed their nomination papers, though it is nobody’s case that the contest meant nothing for the party. It is for the first time in over two decades that there was an election in the party, and against expectations, it did rise above the symbolic level. Tharoor managed to garner 1,072 votes, which is about 12% of the votes, against Kharge’s 7,897, and that means substantive support for him. The message is that there is a substantial section in the party that seeks change, because Tharoor was perceived as the candidate who wanted change and Kharge was thought to be the establishment candidate, supported by the Gandhi family.

Though both candidates were equal before the party, Kharge was more equal than Tharoor. The Gandhi family did well to keep off the contest and to refrain from expressing its preference for one or the other candidate. Its hold on the party is still solid and the view that it supported Kharge certainly helped him to win comfortably. The circumstances of his candidature confirmed this impression. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was party president Sonia Gandhi’s candidate to succeed her but the unexpected revolt in the state led to Kharge’s candidature. Though that seemed to have diminished the family’s authority, much of the party is still besotted with it. Kharge has himself declared that he would seek the guidance of the Gandhi family. If that means active consultations or looking up to the family on policies and organisational matters, the election would have been held in vain. The Gandhi family will have to sit back and let the new president function freely and independently, and he should be the face of the party.

Kharge is a seasoned politician who has held many organisational and ministerial positions and has not had a taint on his name. He has a Dalit identity, too. But the challenges he faces are humongous as he has to put life into a party which has lost elections continuously, has lost leaders and cadres, and has fumbled with policies and strategies. The immediate tasks will be to face the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, resolve the problem in Rajasthan, and to appoint party committees and office-bearers. There is a series of Assembly elections to come next year and then the 2024 general elections. The party should be made ready for them.