Let’s remember our own heroes, too

Kannadigas have launched a movement to reclaim their forgotten heroes and have begun to question why ‘outsiders’ like Chhatrapati Shivaji are excessively promoted in the state at the cost of local icons whose tales of valour are no less inspiring. To begin with, the activists have demanded that the 7th century ruler Pulakeshi II, the best-known ruler of the Chalukya dynasty, whose reign extended over most parts of the Deccan region, be given his rightful place in history. On Sunday, hundreds of Kannada activists, politicians, history enthusiasts and Sandalwood actors joined a social media campaign demanding the installation of Pulakeshi’s statue at Badami (Vatapi), in Bagalkote district, the capital of the Chalukyas. While the “over-glorification” of Shivaji by right-wing politicians and groups appears to be the immediate provocation, the activists may not be way off the mark when they complain that there are more statues of outsiders than that of native rulers who built empires, dating back to the early Indian era. Senior JD(S) leader Y S V Datta pointed out that the Kannada and Culture Department celebrates the birth anniversary of Shivaji, though the Maratha army had invaded Karnataka on many occasions and even destroyed temples, but it has forgotten native rulers.

Karnataka’s history has been shaped and enriched by many indigenous dynasties, including the Kadamba, Ganga, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Hoysala and the Vijayanagar rulers. The state’s modern history saw the emergence of the Wadiyars of Mysuru and the father-son duo of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. Hyder Ali, who had distinguished himself for his military acumen, had also entered into an alliance with the French. Tipu Sultan, who held the British at bay for years, was the pioneer of rocket artillery and introduced many administrative innovations, including land revenue reforms and a new coinage system. In taking on the British, Tipu’s diplomacy extended to the global level, seeking to link up with the American independence struggle and the French. The Wadiyars laid the foundation for modern Karnataka, setting up dams, industries and educational institutions.

While installing statues may not be the best way to honour native rulers, efforts should definitely be made by the government and historians to restore them to their rightful place in history. These could include setting up chairs in various universities to undertake research on the contributions of different dynasties and rulers of the state and commissioning and popularising objective histories of these. While there is nothing wrong in celebrating legends from other parts of the country, it is foolhardy to forget our own heroes and to not learn the lessons of history from them.